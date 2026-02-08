US trade deal opens up $118B market for India's textiles

The recent trade agreement between India and the US has opened up a massive opportunity for India's textile industry. The deal gives access to America's $118 billion global imports market of textiles, apparel, and made-ups. This is especially significant as the US is already India's largest export destination in this sector, with exports worth around $10.5 billion annually.

Trade benefits Reduced tariffs will help Indian exporters The trade pact includes a reduction of reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, including apparel and made-ups, from 50% to 18%. This is expected to level the playing field for Indian exporters against competitors like Bangladesh (20%), China (30%), Pakistan (19%), and Vietnam (20%). The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry's chairman Ashwin Chandran said this move will allow India's textile and apparel exports to effectively compete in the US market.

Trade facilitation Addressing non-tariff barriers to trade The trade agreement also seeks to address non-tariff barriers to trade, reducing compliance burdens and procedural delays. This is expected to speed up the movement of goods into the US market. A Sakthivel, chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), welcomed this development as a way to further facilitate Indian exports in textiles and apparel.

Tariff reduction Broader category of goods with reduced tariffs The US has also agreed to reduce tariffs on a broader category of Indian goods from 50% to 18%. In return, India will eliminate or cut down import duties on all US industrial goods and a wide range of American food and agricultural products. These include dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits.

