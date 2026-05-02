U.A.E. exits OPEC to reach 5 million bpd by 2027 Business May 02, 2026

The U.A.E. has officially left OPEC so it can raise oil output closer to its capacity, aiming for five million barrels a day by 2027.

This move comes while tensions between the US and Iran are making things tricky in the Strait of Hormuz.

By stepping out of OPEC, the U.A.E. hopes to match its production with what it's truly capable of: no more outside limits.