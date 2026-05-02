U.A.E. exits OPEC to reach 5 million bpd by 2027
The U.A.E. has officially left OPEC so it can raise oil output closer to its capacity, aiming for five million barrels a day by 2027.
This move comes while tensions between the US and Iran are making things tricky in the Strait of Hormuz.
By stepping out of OPEC, the U.A.E. hopes to match its production with what it's truly capable of: no more outside limits.
U.A.E. pipeline bypasses Strait of Hormuz
The U.A.E.'s exit could shake up the regional oil scene and might even impact global prices.
Abhinav Tiwari from Bonanza points out that their Abu Dhabi pipeline cleverly avoids the Strait of Hormuz, making exports safer.
Meanwhile, Dhaval Popat notes this is a real test for OPEC+'s unity and could help countries like India save on import costs, so it's not just about oil, but bigger shifts in global energy strategies too.