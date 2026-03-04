UAE stock markets reopen after 2-day pause over Iran attacks
After a two-day pause caused by Iran's missile and drone attacks on Gulf infrastructure, the Abu Dhabi and Dubai stock markets are back open as of Wednesday.
The shutdown—unusual for the UAE—was meant to stop panic selling while damage to airports, ports, and neighborhoods was checked.
Situation being monitored on ongoing basis
The quick reopening came after a tense couple of days.
The UAE's Capital Markets Authority said it will continue to monitor developments in the region and assess the situation on an ongoing basis, taking any further measures as necessary.
Other Gulf markets that stayed open earlier saw sharp drops, with some partially recovering while others remained lower or suspended trading.
Rare move by UAE officials
The closure happened because regional tensions spiked fast—Saudi Arabia and Oman saw their own stock dips earlier in the week.
This rare move by UAE officials shows just how seriously they're taking external shocks right now.