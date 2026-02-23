UAE's G42 to build AI supercomputer in India

Manu Jain, now CEO of G42 India (and a former consumer-tech executive), just revealed plans to build a super-powerful 8-exaflop AI supercomputer in India. This project teams up UAE's G42, US chipmaker Cerebras, and Abu Dhabi's MBZUAI, and was announced at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

The supercomputer will run under Indian laws The supercomputer will run under Indian laws, with all data kept within the country—so it's about building "sovereign" AI power right here at home.

Jain says this will help researchers and companies go fully AI-native while keeping control over Indian data.

The system will be available to universities, startups, and more Universities, startups, small businesses, and government agencies can all tap into this tech for training advanced AI models. It's meant to give India a serious edge in the global AI race.

This year (2026), G42 updated Nanda to an 8.7-billion-parameter model; last year (2025) G42 launched the original 3-billion-parameter version.