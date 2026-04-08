UB Pravin Rao named Nasscom Foundation chairperson succeeding Rostow Ravanan

Ravanan supports Rao's TechForGood agenda

As Nasscom Foundation hits its 25th year, Rao wants to push for more digital inclusion, better job skills, and stronger support for women entrepreneurs, all under their TechForGood mission.

The plan is to team up with companies, NGOs, and government groups to tackle social challenges at scale.

Ravanan says he's confident in Rao bringing fresh energy and will keep supporting the foundation's impact on India's tech-driven growth.