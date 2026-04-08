UB Pravin Rao named Nasscom Foundation chairperson succeeding Rostow Ravanan
Business
UB Pravin Rao just stepped in as the new Chairperson of Nasscom Foundation, taking over from Rostow Ravanan.
With over 35 years in global operations and a stint as Infosys COO, Rao's no stranger to leadership.
He's been part of Nasscom since 2014, so he knows the ropes.
Ravanan supports Rao's TechForGood agenda
As Nasscom Foundation hits its 25th year, Rao wants to push for more digital inclusion, better job skills, and stronger support for women entrepreneurs, all under their TechForGood mission.
The plan is to team up with companies, NGOs, and government groups to tackle social challenges at scale.
Ravanan says he's confident in Rao bringing fresh energy and will keep supporting the foundation's impact on India's tech-driven growth.