Uber now lets you book Pune Metro tickets
What's the story
Pune Metro commuters can now book QR-based metro tickets directly through the Uber app. The feature was enabled by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). It allows passengers to plan their metro journeys, purchase tickets via UPI payments, and connect with last-mile transport options like Uber Auto and Bike through a single platform.
Promotional offer
Uber offers 50% discount on metro tickets
Along with the integration, Uber has also launched a limited-period promotional offer. Commuters booking their metro tickets through the app will get a 50% discount, up to ₹10. This initiative is part of Uber's effort to create a seamless urban mobility experience by integrating public transportation and last-mile connectivity solutions.
Network expansion
Over 10 million metro rides booked through Uber app
Pune's addition to Uber's metro ticketing network comes as integrated digital transit services gain traction in major Indian cities. During his recent visit to India, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed that over 10 million metro rides have been booked through the Uber app in the country. Neha Kapoor, head of strategic initiatives at Uber India and South Asia, said this feature simplifies daily commuting by integrating public transit and last-mile mobility into one platform.
Commuter convenience
Integration to minimize waiting time at ticket counters
The integration is expected to boost commuter convenience, minimize waiting time at ticket counters, and promote public transport usage in Pune. Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha-Metro, said the integration will play a key role in improving commuter convenience and encouraging greater adoption of public transport. Vibhor Jain, MD and CEO of ONDC, added that linking Pune Metro to a national digital transit backbone makes journeys seamless while helping boost ridership and reduce operational costs.