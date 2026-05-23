Uber now lets you book Pune Metro tickets

Pune Metro commuters can now book QR-based metro tickets directly through the Uber app. The feature was enabled by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). It allows passengers to plan their metro journeys, purchase tickets via UPI payments, and connect with last-mile transport options like Uber Auto and Bike through a single platform.

Promotional offer Uber offers 50% discount on metro tickets Along with the integration, Uber has also launched a limited-period promotional offer. Commuters booking their metro tickets through the app will get a 50% discount, up to ₹10. This initiative is part of Uber's effort to create a seamless urban mobility experience by integrating public transportation and last-mile connectivity solutions.

Network expansion Over 10 million metro rides booked through Uber app Pune's addition to Uber's metro ticketing network comes as integrated digital transit services gain traction in major Indian cities. During his recent visit to India, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed that over 10 million metro rides have been booked through the Uber app in the country. Neha Kapoor, head of strategic initiatives at Uber India and South Asia, said this feature simplifies daily commuting by integrating public transit and last-mile mobility into one platform.

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