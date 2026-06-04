Uber commits nearly $500 million to Nuro and Lucid robotaxi rollout
Business
Uber committed nearly $500 million in Nuro, teaming up with electric carmaker Lucid to roll out 35,000 self-driving taxis.
These robotaxis will blend Lucid's sleek cars, Nuro's autonomous technology, and Uber's app, bringing driverless rides closer to everyday reality.
Funding tied to Nuro driverless milestones
The funding is tied to Nuro hitting key milestones like testing without a driver and carrying passengers in those driverless cars.
If all goes well, fully driverless rides could start later in 2026 and expand in 2027.
Plus, this deal helps Nuro shift toward licensing its technology (backed by big names like NVIDIA and SoftBank) and launch services in the San Francisco Bay Area soon.