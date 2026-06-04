Uber cuts 23% of people and places jobs to streamline

Hazelbaker explained that things had gotten fragmented, with teams overlapping and slowing down accountability. The layoffs aim to simplify how teams work together and better connect them with Uber 's business goals. Uber also made it clear: these changes aren't linked to AI.

Uber imposes $1,500 AI spending cap

On another note, Uber employees have been so eager for AI tools that they blew through the company's planned 2026 budget in just four months.

Now, workers in the base usage category face a $1,500 monthly cap on AI spending as Uber tries to balance innovation with costs.