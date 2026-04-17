Uber Eats launches returns for items over $20 by courier
Business
Uber Eats just made life a bit easier: you can now return eligible retail items purchased on Uber Eats without leaving home.
Launched today, this new feature sends a courier to your doorstep, and the fee depends on how far and fast they have to travel.
It's available for items over $20, but make sure to check each store's return policy.
Available at 4 retailers via app
Right now, you can use this with At Home, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Target. Uber says more stores will be added later.
To get started, just head to your order history in the Uber Eats app; tap "Return an item," and pick "Return with a courier."
This is Uber's first step into retail returns as it keeps expanding beyond food delivery.