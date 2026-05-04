Uber expands app to book hotels and serve in-ride snacks
Uber isn't just about rides and food delivery anymore.
At its GO-GET event, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed you can now book hotels (thanks to a team-up with Expedia) and have coffee and snacks in your Uber when it arrives, all from the same app.
There's even personal shopping, plus improvements to Uber Reserve so scheduling rides is easier than ever.
Uber expands AI with Rivian investment
Uber's also betting big on artificial intelligence to make everything run smoother, from smarter operations to hiring decisions.
The company's investing heavily in AI tools and expanding self-driving car projects with a big investment in Rivian.
And for a fun twist, Khosrowshahi mentioned a rogue AI Dara inside Uber, showing Uber is serious about future tech, even if it means tackling some tough challenges along the way.