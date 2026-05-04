Uber expands app to book hotels and serve in-ride snacks Business May 04, 2026

Uber isn't just about rides and food delivery anymore.

At its GO-GET event, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed you can now book hotels (thanks to a team-up with Expedia) and have coffee and snacks in your Uber when it arrives, all from the same app.

There's even personal shopping, plus improvements to Uber Reserve so scheduling rides is easier than ever.