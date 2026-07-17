Uber to acquire Germany's Delivery Hero for $14.8B

Uber will pay $13.7 billion for the deal, having already acquired a quarter of Delivery Hero's shares earlier.

However, it won't take over Delivery Hero's operations in 14 countries where it already has a strong presence.

Instead, these will be sold to SSW Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, for $1.6 billion.

This strategy is aimed at preventing Uber from dominating those markets and is an important consideration for competition regulators.