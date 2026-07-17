Uber to acquire Germany's Delivery Hero for $14.8B
What's the story
Uber has announced its acquisition of German food delivery company Delivery Hero for $14.8 billion. The all-stock deal will create a global food delivery giant, combining Uber Eats with Delivery Hero's brands across 99 countries. These include Asia's foodpanda, Latin America's PedidosYa, and talabat in the Middle East. The combined company processed $236 billion in orders in 2025 alone.
Strategic move
Uber won't take over operations in 14 countries
Uber will pay $13.7 billion for the deal, having already acquired a quarter of Delivery Hero's shares earlier.
However, it won't take over Delivery Hero's operations in 14 countries where it already has a strong presence.
Instead, these will be sold to SSW Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, for $1.6 billion.
This strategy is aimed at preventing Uber from dominating those markets and is an important consideration for competition regulators.
Future plans
Uber promises to keep Delivery Hero's headquarters in Berlin
Uber has promised to keep Delivery Hero's headquarters in Berlin and its workforce intact until at least 2029.
The company also plans to invest €2 billion in Germany over the next five years.
The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2027, after which Uber will offer taxi services and food delivery in 58 markets, up from 34 currently.