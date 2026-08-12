Uber expands to 225 Indian cities after ₹3,000cr investment
Business
Uber just made a big move: it's now available in 225 Indian cities, adding 100 new spots in smaller towns where affordable rides are a huge need.
This push comes after Uber has also infused ₹3,000 crore into its India operations recently.
Uber to roll out bike service
Along with the expansion, Uber will begin launching its bike service in places like Jammu, Tirunelveli, Silchar, and Jamnagar, making daily commutes cheaper and easier across 18 states and a union territory.
The timing isn't random: rivals like Rapido are also ramping up with big investments as everyone races to win over riders in India's fast-growing bike-taxi scene.