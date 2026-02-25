Uber is bringing flying taxis to Dubai
Uber is teaming up with Joby Aviation to bring electric air taxis to Dubai, letting you book a flight right from the Uber app.
Joby expects to carry its first passengers later this year, and riders will be able to book flights in Dubai before the end of 2026.
Here's what the aircraft will look like
Joby's aircraft can fit four passengers plus a pilot, hit speeds up to 322km/h, and travel 161km on a single charge.
You'll find the first "vertiports" at Dubai International Airport, a mall, a hotel on Palm Jumeirah, and the American University of Dubai.
Uber hopes to expand to other cities
Uber Air could seriously cut down travel time—think: airport to Palm Jumeirah by air instead of by car.
If all goes well in Dubai, Uber hopes to bring these flying rideshares to cities like New York, LA, London, and Tokyo after getting the green light from aviation authorities.