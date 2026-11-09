Uber launches in-app parking bookings in 15 major US cities

Uber just made parking a lot easier. Now you can book and pay for parking spots right inside the Uber app.

This new feature, which follows Uber's recent deal with SpotHero, is live in 15 big US cities (think New York City and Los Angeles) and links drivers to 13,000 garages, lots and valet services across more than 400 cities.

It's all about helping commuters who use their own cars find a spot without the usual hassle.