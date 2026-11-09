Uber launches in-app parking bookings in 15 major US cities
Uber just made parking a lot easier. Now you can book and pay for parking spots right inside the Uber app.
This new feature, which follows Uber's recent deal with SpotHero, is live in 15 big US cities (think New York City and Los Angeles) and links drivers to 13,000 garages, lots and valet services across more than 400 cities.
It's all about helping commuters who use their own cars find a spot without the usual hassle.
Uber integrates parking with other services
Uber is blending this parking service with its other offerings like ride-hailing and surge-free passes.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says it's part of making life smoother for commuters.
If you're an Uber One member, you earn 10% back in credits on eligible parking reservations, which you can later use for rides and Uber Eats orders.
Looking ahead, Uber even wants to turn some parking spaces into hubs for self-driving cars to help cut down city congestion.