Uber launches platform to help companies build self-driving vehicles

Uber Autonomous Solutions is an all-in-one toolkit for AV makers

Think of it as an all-in-one toolkit: AV makers get training data from multiple cities, APIs for routing and ETAs, plus venue management.

On the user side, new in-car interfaces are coming soon (starting with Nuro-Lucid-Uber robotaxi tablets).

For daily ops, there's remote assistance, mission control features, insurance help—basically everything needed to keep fleets running smoothly.