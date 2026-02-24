Uber launches platform to help companies build self-driving vehicles
Uber just dropped Uber Autonomous Solutions—a platform designed to help companies launch their own self-driving robotaxis, delivery robots, and trucks.
Launched on February 23, it taps into Uber's huge ride and delivery network, giving AV developers access to real-world data, mapping tools, regulatory support, and even fleet financing.
Uber Autonomous Solutions is an all-in-one toolkit for AV makers
Think of it as an all-in-one toolkit: AV makers get training data from multiple cities, APIs for routing and ETAs, plus venue management.
On the user side, new in-car interfaces are coming soon (starting with Nuro-Lucid-Uber robotaxi tablets).
For daily ops, there's remote assistance, mission control features, insurance help—basically everything needed to keep fleets running smoothly.
Uber's ambitious plans for robotaxis and charging stations
Uber plans to help partners scale robotaxi deployments to more than 15 cities by the end of 2026. They're teaming up with partners such as Volkswagen to make it happen.
With a fresh $100 million investment in charging stations—Uber is betting big on an autonomous future.