Uber launches 'Uber Drift' tandem drift bookings with pro drivers
Uber just dropped Uber Drift, a fresh way for tourists to dive into Japan's famous car drifting scene.
As part of their Go Anywhere series, you can book a tandem drift ride with pro drivers (Formula Drift-licensed) right from the Uber app, with reservations opening on May 27, 2026.
Private 90 minutes rides cost JPY30,000
The adventure kicks off with an Uber Black van picking you up in Tokyo and taking you to Mobara Twin Circuit in Chiba.
You get 90 minutes riding shotgun in classic drift cars like the Nissan Silvia S15 or 180SX.
It's designed for private groups (one to four people), costs JPY 30,000 (about ₹18,200), and only four groups can book each day, so spots are limited!
App booking, safety gear required
You'll need long sleeves, full-length pants, and closed-toe shoes; helmets are handed out at the track.
Just pick Uber Drift on the app and enter your details. Confirmation lands in your inbox once you're set.