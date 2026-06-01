Uber launches 'Uber Drift' tandem drift bookings with pro drivers

Private 90 minutes rides cost JPY30,000

The adventure kicks off with an Uber Black van picking you up in Tokyo and taking you to Mobara Twin Circuit in Chiba.

You get 90 minutes riding shotgun in classic drift cars like the Nissan Silvia S15 or 180SX.

It's designed for private groups (one to four people), costs JPY 30,000 (about ₹18,200), and only four groups can book each day, so spots are limited!