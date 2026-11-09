Uber Parking debuts in 15 markets with prebooked parking options
Uber just dropped a new feature, Uber Parking, that lets you book parking spaces ahead of time.
Uber Parking is launching in 15 initial markets, and it will eventually roll out to SpotHero's existing 400-city footprint.
You can choose self-parking or valet and access your spot using a QR code or license plate recognition for a smoother arrival.
Uber parking aligns with driverless vision
Launched first in 15 major cities such as New York City and Los Angeles, Uber Parking will roll out to even more places eventually.
If you're an Uber One subscriber, you'll get 10% back in credits when you use the feature.
Beyond convenience, this move fits into Uber's bigger plan for driverless cars and smarter city travel: think parking hubs that help cut down traffic and emissions.
With more than 55 million subscribers worldwide, Uber is clearly betting big on making every part of your ride easier.