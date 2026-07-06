Uber pauses most 2026 European launches, prioritizes Finland and Denmark
Business
Uber was gearing up to launch in seven new European countries in 2026, but most of those plans are now paused.
Austria, Norway, Greece, and two others won't see Uber anytime soon.
Instead, the company is putting its energy into Finland and Denmark after recent successful launches there.
Uber pause linked to Delivery Hero
The slowdown might have something to do with Uber's €10 billion bid for Delivery Hero, which was rejected in May.
Industry insiders think pausing expansion could help ease antitrust worries since Delivery Hero operates in several of the same markets where Uber wanted to go next.
For now, Uber seems focused on playing it safe and strengthening its position where it already operates.