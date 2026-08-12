Uber rolls out Uber Bike to 100 new Indian cities

This move comes as Uber faces tough competition from Rapido, which already leads the market and operates in 400 cities across India.

Both companies are focusing on smaller towns for growth.

The timing also lines up with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025, which provide a framework for states to permit bike-taxi operations, although implementation and rules will depend on individual states.

Uber's CEO says bike taxis are key to making city travel easier and connecting people affordably to transit hubs.