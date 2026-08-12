Uber rolls out Uber Bike to 100 new Indian cities
Uber just rolled out its bike taxi service, Uber Bike, in 100 new cities, bringing the total to more than 220 across India.
The expansion covers places such as Jammu, Tirunelveli, Silchar, and Jamnagar, aiming to make quick rides more accessible in smaller towns while opening up extra earning options for local two-wheeler owners.
Rapido competition, Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines
This move comes as Uber faces tough competition from Rapido, which already leads the market and operates in 400 cities across India.
Both companies are focusing on smaller towns for growth.
The timing also lines up with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025, which provide a framework for states to permit bike-taxi operations, although implementation and rules will depend on individual states.
Uber's CEO says bike taxis are key to making city travel easier and connecting people affordably to transit hubs.