Uber says 3rd-party AI handled 4 rides and 500 deliveries
Business
Uber just shared that third-party AI agents only handled four rides in the third quarter of 2026 and about 500 Uber Eats deliveries during the week of Halloween, out of a massive 320 million total trips and orders.
So, despite all the buzz about AI shaking things up, it looks like most people still prefer using the regular Uber app for now.
Dara Khosrowshahi: Uber focuses on app
This is the first time Uber has actually given numbers on how much AI is being used.
Even with new services from Meta and OpenAI popping up, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber is focused on making its own app better (like building features such as Cart Assistant for Uber Eats) to keep users coming back instead of turning to outside AI tools.