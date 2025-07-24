Next Article
Uber sues LA firms for 'exaggerating injuries' in accident claims
Uber has taken several LA law firms and medical centers to federal court, claiming they pumped up personal injury claims from minor Uber accidents to score bigger settlements.
The company says these groups worked together to exaggerate injuries and rack up huge bills, all filed under California's $1 million rideshare insurance rule.
Uber's 3rd lawsuit over similar issues this year
Uber argues that high insurance minimums make it easy for fraud like this to happen, and they're now trying to recover millions in legal costs and past payouts.
This is actually Uber's third lawsuit over similar issues just this year.
One of the main law firms called the accusations "baseless," but if Uber wins, it could mean big changes for how rideshare insurance works in California.