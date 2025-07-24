Next Article
India, UK sign major telecom agreement during trade talks
India and the UK have inked a major telecom agreement as part of their trade talks, making it easier for companies from both countries to access each other's networks.
Signed on July 24, 2025, the pact covers mobile number portability, spectrum allocation, and fair rules for connecting networks.
Indian telecom operators can set up shop in the UK
For the first time, Indian telecom operators can set up shop in the UK—pretty huge if you're into tech or business.
The deal also keeps things open for UK companies in India and promises equal treatment for all players.
Beyond business, it aims to boost digital connectivity between the two countries and could potentially lead to more tech jobs, better services, and closer collaboration by 2030.