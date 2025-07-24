Delhi HC halts Zydus's Nivolumab foray, citing Bristol's patent
The Delhi High Court has put a hold on Zydus Lifesciences, stopping them from making or selling their version of the cancer drug Nivolumab until May 2026.
This move follows a complaint by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), who said Zydus was infringing on their patent for the drug, which is protected until May 2, 2026.
BMS pointed out that Zydus's clinical trials and regulatory steps suggested they were planning to sell the drug before the patent ran out.
Court orders Zydus to reveal how much of...
Zydus tried to argue that their actions were legal and questioned whether BMS's patent was really new or inventive enough.
But the court wasn't convinced—it sided with BMS, saying there was enough evidence of possible infringement and risk of harm if sales went ahead.
The court ordered Zydus to reveal how much of the biosimilar they've already made, and made it clear: no launches or sales before May 2026, even for drugs produced during the patent period.