India-UK FTA could transform healthcare landscape, boost pharma exports

Big news for Indian trade—India and the UK have reached an agreement on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Now, Indian exports, including medicines and medical devices, can benefit from reduced tariffs when entering the UK. The goal? Stronger supply chains, more investment, and better access to affordable healthcare.

Experts weigh in on the impact If you're into science, business, or global careers, this is a game-changer.

The FTA slashes tariffs on generic drugs and medical tech—so Indian companies get more competitive and people in the UK get cheaper medicines.

Leaders like Namit Joshi say this boosts India's global edge; Sudarshan Jain highlights new chances for affordable meds in Britain.

Import duties on medical devices drop from about 15% to... Import duties on medical devices drop from about 15% to just 3%. That means advanced tech gets cheaper and easier to access both ways.

Deloitte also points out that faster approvals are now likely.