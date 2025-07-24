Rolls-Royce to expand aerospace operations in India
Rolls-Royce is gearing up to expand its aerospace operations in India, thanks to a new trade agreement between India and the UK.
With both Prime Ministers—Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer—present at the signing, Rolls-Royce's CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said this move should mean more jobs, fresh tech development, and a boost for local manufacturing.
Rolls-Royce has been part of India's aviation story for over 90 years, powering everything from early planes to today's jets.
The company already employs about 3,000 people in India (including 2,000 engineers) and works across civil aerospace, defense, and power systems.
This expansion is all about building deeper partnerships with Indian companies and co-developing new technologies—helping strengthen both sides under the new trade deal.