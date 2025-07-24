Rolls-Royce to expand aerospace operations in India

Rolls-Royce has been part of India's aviation story for over 90 years

The company already employs about 3,000 people in India (including 2,000 engineers) and works across civil aerospace, defense, and power systems.

This expansion is all about building deeper partnerships with Indian companies and co-developing new technologies—helping strengthen both sides under the new trade deal.