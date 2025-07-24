HCLTech's C Vijayakumar gets 3-year extension as CEO

India's highest-paid IT CEO

Vijayakumar has been part of HCLTech since way back in 1994 and took over as CEO in 2016.

He's now the longest-serving CEO among India's top IT companies.

Even though HCLTech saw its profits dip by 10% recently (while revenue grew by 8%), he's guided the company through industry changes and tough markets—and was actually India's highest-paid IT CEO last year.

His steady hand seems to be keeping HCLTech on track, even when things get bumpy.