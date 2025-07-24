Next Article
HCLTech's C Vijayakumar gets 3-year extension as CEO
HCLTech is sticking with what works—C Vijayakumar will stay on as CEO and Managing Director for a third term, running from September 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030.
The move comes after the board's committee gave him the green light, showing their confidence in his leadership.
India's highest-paid IT CEO
Vijayakumar has been part of HCLTech since way back in 1994 and took over as CEO in 2016.
He's now the longest-serving CEO among India's top IT companies.
Even though HCLTech saw its profits dip by 10% recently (while revenue grew by 8%), he's guided the company through industry changes and tough markets—and was actually India's highest-paid IT CEO last year.
His steady hand seems to be keeping HCLTech on track, even when things get bumpy.