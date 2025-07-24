India, UK sign historic free trade agreement: Key details here
India and the UK have signed a major free trade agreement, aiming to double their trade to $120 billion by 2030.
The deal opens up the UK's financial sector for Indian companies—think deposit-taking, lending, and life insurance—while UK firms get regulated access in India with some ownership limits.
Almost all Indian exports (99%) will now enter the UK duty-free, giving a boost to industries like textiles, seafood, leather, and gems.
More job opportunities, fresh investments expected on both sides
If you're interested in global business or work in sectors like tech or finance, this FTA could mean more job opportunities and fresh investments on both sides.
Tariffs are dropping on things like cars and whisky too.
Industry leaders are calling it "an important milestone," expecting more innovation and collaboration between India and the UK going forward.