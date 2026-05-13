Uber partners with Adani for its 1st Indian data center
What's the story
Uber has announced a partnership with the Adani Group to establish its first data center in India. The facility will be ready by the end of this year and will play a key role in testing and deploying Uber's technology at scale. The announcement was made by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi during his visit to India, where he met several Union and state ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.
Operations
Data center part of Uber's expansion strategy
The data center project is a major step in Uber's expansion strategy. It will allow the company to test and deploy its technology from India, for the world. Khosrowshahi shared this update on X while meeting Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group.
Plans
A look at Khosrowshahi's India visit
Khosrowshahi, who last visited back India in 2024, will also visit Mumbai. There, he is likely to meet state government officials before heading to the company's technology center in Bengaluru later this week. This visit highlights Uber's continued focus on strengthening its presence and operations in India.