The facility will be ready by the end of this year

Uber partners with Adani for its 1st Indian data center

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:42 pm May 13, 202603:42 pm

What's the story

Uber has announced a partnership with the Adani Group to establish its first data center in India. The facility will be ready by the end of this year and will play a key role in testing and deploying Uber's technology at scale. The announcement was made by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi during his visit to India, where he met several Union and state ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.