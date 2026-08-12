Uber working on 'tween' family profile for 10-12 year olds
Business
Uber is working on a new "tween" feature that could allow adult users to add kids ages 10 to 12 to an Uber Family profile.
Details found in the latest iOS app code suggest Uber is working on it, but it could make getting around easier for families and open up more options for younger riders.
Proposed safety measures for 'tween' rides
If launched, "tween" rides would include safety steps like background-checked drivers, ride tracking, PIN verification, and even require a grown-up to be present during pickup or drop-off.
This move follows Uber's teen rides and senior-friendly updates, showing they're aiming to help all ages get where they need to go safely.