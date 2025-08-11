Uber's H-1B salary data reveals big paychecks

If you're into tech, here's the scoop: Uber software engineers make anywhere from $98k to $260k a year, depending on experience. Data scientists can earn up to $199k, with senior roles starting at $150k. These numbers don't even include bonuses or stock.

Management and product management roles

Senior managers at Uber can pull in up to $360k annually, specifically in the Senior Director, Engineering role, while other management roles range from about $230k to nearly $300k.

Product managers make between $159k and $197k.

With almost 500 new H-1B hires planned for the first half of the year (up from 350 last year), Uber's corporate team is definitely growing fast.