Uber's new branch will help roll out robotaxis faster
Uber just rolled out "Uber Autonomous Solutions," a new branch designed to help self-driving car companies get their robotaxis on the road faster.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says it's all about using Uber's years of ride-hailing know-how to make AV partnerships smoother and more efficient.
The team will handle everything from tech infrastructure to vehicle cleaning
The team will handle everything from tech infrastructure (like data and mapping) to making rides feel seamless with in-car tablets.
They're also taking care of the behind-the-scenes stuff—think vehicle cleaning, maintenance, and charging.
Uber is putting more than $100 million into building AV charging hubs at key depots and city pit stops in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Dallas.
Uber plans to launch shared autonomous rides in LA
Uber plans to launch shared autonomous rides in LA, with public robotaxis coming soon to San Francisco and LA.
This move puts them head-to-head with Waymo in the race for driverless ride dominance.