Uber's new branch will help roll out robotaxis faster

The team will handle everything from tech infrastructure (like data and mapping) to making rides feel seamless with in-car tablets.

They're also taking care of the behind-the-scenes stuff—think vehicle cleaning, maintenance, and charging.

Uber is putting more than $100 million into building AV charging hubs at key depots and city pit stops in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Dallas.