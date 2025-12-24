Next Article
Ubuy drops free 3-month membership for Indian shoppers
Business
Ubuy is giving Indian shoppers a free three-month membership if they make a purchase in December.
The offer is timed with the holiday sales rush and aims to make cross-border shopping more appealing, especially with perks like cashback, cheaper international shipping, and early access to global deals.
What's in it for you?
Sign up at checkout and you'll get 10% cashback on orders, reduced shipping fees, and early access to select deals across electronics, fashion, beauty, and more—all from top brands in the US, UK, Europe, and Asia.
The goal? Make your holiday haul smoother (and maybe turn you into a regular).