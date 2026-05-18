UC Berkeley launches 3-month AI program for Indian business leaders Business May 18, 2026

AI is shaking up Indian workplaces, with 70% of job skills expected to change soon.

To help leaders adapt, UC Berkeley Executive Education is rolling out a three-month online program (no tech background needed) starting June 30, 2026.

The goal: give midlevel and senior professionals the tools to use AI smartly in their business strategies.