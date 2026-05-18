UC Berkeley launches 3-month AI program for Indian business leaders
Business
AI is shaking up Indian workplaces, with 70% of job skills expected to change soon.
To help leaders adapt, UC Berkeley Executive Education is rolling out a three-month online program (no tech background needed) starting June 30, 2026.
The goal: give midlevel and senior professionals the tools to use AI smartly in their business strategies.
Course fee ₹149,000 plus GST
The course features real-world case studies from companies like Vodafone and Zipline, plus weekly live sessions.
Participants will learn how to manage AI projects, handle risks, and make sure AI fits their company's goals.
Graduates earn a verified digital certificate; the fee is ₹149,000 plus GST.