UCO Bank Q2 FY2026-27 net profit rises 26.77% to ₹786cr
Business
UCO Bank just posted a 26.77% jump in net profit for Q2 FY2026-27, hitting ₹786 crore.
The boost comes from more people and businesses taking loans, with gross advances up 24.70%.
Operating profit also rose to ₹1,872 crore, and the bank's core income from lending grew by 13.96%.
UCO Bank business reaches over ₹6.3Lcr
The bank's total business is up nearly 19%, reaching over ₹6.3 lakh crore.
Lending to retail, agriculture, and MSMEs saw a big push, up almost 27%, while deposits climbed too.
Plus, UCO Bank managed to keep its bad loans super low (gross NPAs at 1.96%, net NPAs at just 0.18%), showing its finances are looking healthier than ever.