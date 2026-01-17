UCO Bank's Q3 profit up by 15.8% to ₹739cr
What's the story
UCO Bank has reported a strong performance for the third quarter of FY26, with a net profit increase of 15.76% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹739.51 crore. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹638.8 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by improved interest income and asset quality, as well as expansion in retail, agriculture, and MSME segments.
Financial growth
Net interest income and asset quality improve
UCO Bank's net interest income (NII) for Q3 FY26 rose 11.3%. This was attributed to better spreads and higher business volumes. The bank also witnessed an improvement in asset quality during the quarter, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) easing to 2.41% from 2.56% in the previous quarter. Net NPA fell to a healthier 0.36%.
Stability indicators
UCO Bank's capital adequacy and business growth
As of December 31, 2025, UCO Bank maintained a healthy capital adequacy with a CRAR of 17.43% and Tier I ratio of 15.41%. The bank's total business stood at ₹5,53,680 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 13.25%. Gross advances grew by an impressive 16.74% YoY to ₹2,43,594 crore, while deposits increased by a steady 10.64% to ₹3,10,086 crore during this period.
Financial metrics
CASA base and credit-deposit ratio increase
UCO Bank's CASA base grew by an impressive 11.49% YoY to ₹1,12,083 crore in Q3 FY26. This boosted the CASA ratio by 44 basis points to a healthy 38.41%. The bank's retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segment also witnessed robust growth of 25.86% YoY to ₹1,43,919 crore during this period.