UCO Bank's Q3 profit up by 15.8% to ₹739cr

UCO Bank has reported a strong performance for the third quarter of FY26, with a net profit increase of 15.76% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹739.51 crore. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹638.8 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by improved interest income and asset quality, as well as expansion in retail, agriculture, and MSME segments.

Financial growth Net interest income and asset quality improve UCO Bank's net interest income (NII) for Q3 FY26 rose 11.3%. This was attributed to better spreads and higher business volumes. The bank also witnessed an improvement in asset quality during the quarter, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) easing to 2.41% from 2.56% in the previous quarter. Net NPA fell to a healthier 0.36%.

Stability indicators UCO Bank's capital adequacy and business growth As of December 31, 2025, UCO Bank maintained a healthy capital adequacy with a CRAR of 17.43% and Tier I ratio of 15.41%. The bank's total business stood at ₹5,53,680 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 13.25%. Gross advances grew by an impressive 16.74% YoY to ₹2,43,594 crore, while deposits increased by a steady 10.64% to ₹3,10,086 crore during this period.

