Udaan's revenue rises 13% to ₹5,134cr and trims loss 19%

Udaan switched to a cluster-led model for better accountability across cities and categories, a move Vishnu Menon, the company's senior vice president, business finance, says is already paying off.

Their private-label products now make up 15% to 25% of staple sales, boosting margins.

Plus, with $160 million raised in July 2026 and acquisitions like Lynk Logistics (₹500 crore; announced September 2026) and ShopKirana (July 2024), Udaan is clearly gearing up for an IPO.