Udaan's revenue rises 13% to ₹5,134cr and trims loss 19%
Udaan, the Bengaluru-based business-to-business e-commerce platform, just pulled off a comeback: its revenue grew 13% in FY26 (year ending March 2026) to ₹5,134 crore after four years of slowdown, and the company also trimmed its net loss by 19%, now at ₹1,055 crore, thanks to some smart changes focused on efficiency and profitability.
Udaan adopts cluster model, raises $160 million
Udaan switched to a cluster-led model for better accountability across cities and categories, a move Vishnu Menon, the company's senior vice president, business finance, says is already paying off.
Their private-label products now make up 15% to 25% of staple sales, boosting margins.
Plus, with $160 million raised in July 2026 and acquisitions like Lynk Logistics (₹500 crore; announced September 2026) and ShopKirana (July 2024), Udaan is clearly gearing up for an IPO.