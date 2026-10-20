UDAN scheme enabled 1.72 crore flyers with ₹5,091.23cr support
UDAN, India's regional air scheme, is ahead of its 10-year mark and has helped 1.72 crore people take to the skies since 2016.
By launching 687 new routes and operationalising 95 aerodromes, including heliports and water aerodromes, it's made flying a real option in places that barely had air travel before.
The government pitched in ₹5,091.23 crore to keep these routes running.
Modified UDAN backed by ₹28,840cr
To keep things going strong (and make sure airlines don't lose money), the government rolled out Modified UDAN this July.
Over the next decade, ₹28,840 crore, the approved outlay, will go into supporting airline operations, while the scheme envisages 200 new helipads and 100 airports from existing unserved airstrips.
With more routes and better infrastructure coming up, flying could get even easier for everyone across India.