UDAN scheme enabled 1.72 crore flyers with ₹5,091.23cr support

UDAN, India's regional air scheme, is ahead of its 10-year mark and has helped 1.72 crore people take to the skies since 2016.

By launching 687 new routes and operationalising 95 aerodromes, including heliports and water aerodromes, it's made flying a real option in places that barely had air travel before.

The government pitched in ₹5,091.23 crore to keep these routes running.