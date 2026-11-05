Uday Kotak: AI selloff could boost foreign investment into India
Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, thinks the recent drop in global AI stocks could actually bring more foreign money into Indian markets.
While tech-heavy Asian markets have struggled, India's stock market has rebounded nearly 10% from this year's lows in early October 2026.
Kotak also pointed out that if India keeps building its own AI scene, it could really stand out and attract even more investment.
Foreign outflows $29B India investors confident
Even though foreign investors pulled a record $29 billion from Indian stocks this year due to global jitters and high prices, local investors haven't lost faith.
With the Nifty 50 now trading at more attractive levels (17.5 times forward earnings), Kotak suggests focusing on solid companies and smart risk management for anyone looking to ride India's growth wave through market ups and downs.