Uday Kotak says Alphabet's $80B AI push signals Indian firms
Business
Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, thinks Alphabet's massive $80 billion push into AI is a big signal for Indian companies to step up.
He pointed out that Alphabet's profits and market value are comparable to all listed Indian firms combined, showing just how much muscle global tech giants have.
Kotak urges businesses to invest boldly
Kotak urged businesses to invest boldly in emerging sectors, saying, "It is a wake-up call to all companies to invest into the future, whatever the present may be."
Alphabet's fundraising aims to tackle key AI infrastructure challenges, with other tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft also pouring billions into scaling up AI this year.