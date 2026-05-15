mAadhaar to retire soon: How to switch to new app

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced the impending retirement of its mAadhaar app. Users are now being urged to migrate to the newly launched Aadhaar app, which comes with a host of advanced features. These include QR-based Aadhaar sharing, face authentication support, offline verification capabilities, biometric lock controls, and enhanced privacy settings. The transition from the old app isn't automatic and requires users to manually set up their Aadhaar profile on the new platform after downloading it.

Migration steps Download new Aadhaar app To migrate from the old app, users first have to download the new Aadhaar app from the official Android or iOS app stores. UIDAI has also shared the official download page on its social media handles and website. After installation, they have to open it and enter their Aadhaar-linked mobile number for OTP verification before accessing the services of this new platform.

Security setup Add Aadhaar profiles manually Once logged in, users will have to set a security PIN or enable fingerprint/face unlock on their smartphone. The next step is to manually add their Aadhaar profile by entering the Aadhaar number and going through another OTP verification process. Families sharing the same registered mobile number can also add multiple Aadhaar profiles within this app, making it easier for households to manage these services together.

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App features New app offers QR-based Aadhaar sharing, offline verification The new Aadhaar app puts a strong emphasis on privacy and digital verification. It allows users to verify their identity through secure QR-based sharing instead of having to share photocopies of Aadhaar cards. The app also offers offline verification, authentication history tracking, and biometric lock/unlock controls directly from smartphones. UIDAI has designed this new platform to simplify identity verification while enhancing user security as mAadhaar nears retirement.

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