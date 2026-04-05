UIDAI opens Bengaluru technology center internships, applications close April 15

Apply via QR or UIDAI website

You can apply by scanning the QR code from UIDAI's official notice or heading to its website. Just make sure to check the eligibility details first.

The program promises an attractive stipend (though it hasn't shared exact numbers yet) and hands-on roles in tech, data, and governance projects.

Interns will get to contribute to key digital services and projects that power Aadhaar's infrastructure.