UIDAI opens Bengaluru technology center internships, applications close April 15
Business
UIDAI is offering internships at its Technology Center in Bengaluru, giving students and eligible candidates a chance to work directly with the tech behind Aadhaar.
Applications are open until April 15, 2026; perfect if you're looking to get real-world experience in digital identity systems.
Apply via QR or UIDAI website
You can apply by scanning the QR code from UIDAI's official notice or heading to its website. Just make sure to check the eligibility details first.
The program promises an attractive stipend (though it hasn't shared exact numbers yet) and hands-on roles in tech, data, and governance projects.
Interns will get to contribute to key digital services and projects that power Aadhaar's infrastructure.