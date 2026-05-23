mAadhaar app retiring soon: How to set up new one

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is retiring the mAadhaar app in favor of a new Aadhaar platform. The change comes as part of India's transition toward a more secure and controlled digital identity system. The new app focuses on selective data sharing and stronger authentication methods, offering a more secure experience for users.

App capabilities QR code sharing and face authentication The new Aadhaar app comes with a host of advanced features like QR code sharing and face authentication. These additions make it easier and safer for users to prove their identity at various places, including hotels or government offices. The onboarding process is more layered than the previous mAadhaar system, requiring multiple layers of verification instead of just one login.

Security upgrades New security measures The new Aadhaar app also brings improved security measures, including face-based authentication and QR code verification. While OTP-based verification is still available, it is no longer the sole access method. These updates are specifically designed to ease in-person verification at counters, hotels, hospitals, and government services while ensuring user privacy and data protection.

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Document update extension Free online Aadhaar document update facility extended In a related development, UIDAI has extended the free online Aadhaar document update facility for another year. This means users can now update and authenticate their identity and address documents on the myAadhaar portal without any cost till June 14, 2027. The service was earlier supposed to be free only till June 15, 2026.

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