Ujjwal Jain, head of PhonePe's stockbroking platform, resigns

In May 2022, PhonePe acquired Jain's companies WealthDesk and OpenQ for an estimated $75 million. The deal was part of PhonePe's expansion into the wealth management space. WealthDesk was reportedly acquired for around $50 million while OpenQ cost about $25 million. After the acquisition, Jain and his team joined PhonePe to develop its investment and stockbroking platform, Share.Market.

Market challenges

Share.Market has just 0.5% market share

Despite PhonePe's aggressive marketing efforts, Share.Market has struggled to make a mark in a space dominated by Groww, Zerodha, and Angel One. As of February 2026, it had managed to enter the top 20 stockbroking platforms with just a 0.5% market share. A similar trend is being witnessed in its wealth management segment too. Jain did not reveal his next move but hinted that opportunities in an "AI-first world," especially in capital markets and wealth management.