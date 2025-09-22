Tide expanded into India in December 2022

This UK-based fintech firm has become unicorn thanks to India

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:23 pm Sep 22, 202505:23 pm

What's the story

UK-based fintech firm Tide has become a unicorn after raising $120 million in its latest funding round. The investment was led by TPG, valuing the eight-year-old start-up at $1.5 billion. The round included share sales from employees, early angels, and some minority investors. Existing investor Apax Digital Funds also participated in this round, while TPG led the investment through its multi-sector impact vehicle, The Rise Fund.