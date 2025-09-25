UK: Cyberattack-hit JLR pauses production, over 100,000 jobs at risk
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) had to pause production after a major cyberattack hit on August 31, 2025.
This isn't just about cars—over 100,000 jobs in the UK supply chain are affected.
To get a handle on the fallout, local business groups are running a survey until Friday, with results coming out on Monday.
JLR to explore buying parts from suppliers
JLR employs about 30,000 people directly and supports another 60,000 jobs through its spending.
The UK government is exploring the idea of buying parts from suppliers while factories are down.
Still, suppliers worry this might mess with the "just-in-time" system that keeps everything running smoothly.
Suppliers and business groups say clear guidance is needed, as sources have told the BBC the shutdown could last into November.
Cyber insurance
JLR didn't have cyber insurance before this happened—a pretty common situation in the UK, where only around one in 10 companies has coverage.
With more factories relying on digital systems and complex supply chains, industry experts warn these kinds of attacks are becoming a real threat for manufacturers everywhere.