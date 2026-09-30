UK economy grew 0.5% in Q2 2026, aiding John Healey
Business
The UK economy grew by 0.5% in the second quarter of 2026, leading the G-7 pack.
Growth was mainly thanks to stronger services and construction sectors, even though production dipped a bit.
The revision was a welcome piece of good news for chancellor John Healey, as he draws up the budget due in four weeks' time.
UK diesel near £2 per liter
On the flip side, diesel prices are now hovering just below £2 per liter, up over 40% since the Iran war began, because Middle East oil exports have been disrupted by the Iran war.
Gasoline prices are up too, and with talk of a possible US ban on diesel exports, there's more pressure on UK wallets and businesses.