UK facing record fuel prices amid Iran-Israel tensions

Mortgage rates are climbing

It's not just at the pump: global crude prices spiked to nearly $120 per barrel before settling near $100, pushing up US gas prices too (now averaging $3.72 per gallon).

In the UK mortgage rates are climbing; a typical two-year fixed deal is now 5.3%, adding around £788 extra each year on a 25-year, £250,000 mortgage (based on an average two-year fixed rate of about 5.28%).