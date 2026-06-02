UK factories see fastest 4 year growth as firms stockpile
Business
UK manufacturing just hit its fastest growth in four years, with May's activity topping the charts at a PMI of 53.9.
That means factories are busy, mostly because companies are stocking up to handle rising costs and supply issues linked to the Middle East conflicts.
Still, the improvement may not last long.
Inflation and tensions around Keir Starmer
Even with this manufacturing win, the U.K.'s economy faces some tough challenges, like higher living costs, inflation, and political tension around Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
While strong factory numbers could help soften an expected slowdown, the survey hint that businesses may soon cut back once their stockpiles run out.
For now, though, things look bright for UK manufacturing.