UK government borrowed PS14.3 billion in February
In February 2026, the UK government borrowed £14.3 billion, way above what experts expected and the second-highest for this month since records began, said the Office for National Statistics.
That is a jump of £2.2 billion from last year.
For the financial year so far, total borrowing is PS125.9 billion
The rise in borrowing reflected higher spending and the timing of debt interest payments, which outweighed increases in tax receipts.
For the financial year so far, total borrowing is £125.9 billion (down 8.7% from last year), with public sector net debt excluding public sector banks provisionally estimated at 93.1% of GDP at the end of February 2026.
PwC economist Nabil Taleb's statement
Not stated in the source article.
Now it is back in deficit territory.
PwC economist Nabil Taleb points out that while lower inflation could help cut future costs, slow economic growth might make it harder for the government to bring in enough tax money.