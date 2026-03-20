UK government borrowed PS14.3 billion in February

For the financial year so far, total borrowing is PS125.9 billion

The rise in borrowing reflected higher spending and the timing of debt interest payments, which outweighed increases in tax receipts.

For the financial year so far, total borrowing is £125.9 billion (down 8.7% from last year), with public sector net debt excluding public sector banks provisionally estimated at 93.1% of GDP at the end of February 2026.