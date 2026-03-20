UK government borrowing rises to PS14.3 billion in February

Looking at the bigger picture, across the 11 months of the financial year to February 2026 (April 2025-February 2026), government borrowing was down year-on-year. Lower debt interest payments recently have also eased some pressure on public finances.

Impact on taxes and public services

Government borrowing in February 2026 was £14.3bn, and borrowing across the 11 months to February was down year-on-year.

These ups and downs could affect future decisions on taxes and public services.

For anyone interested in how government choices might impact daily life or job prospects, it's worth keeping an eye on how these numbers shape policy moving forward.