UK government borrowing rises to PS14.3 billion in February
In February 2026, the UK government borrowed £14.3 billion, its second-highest February total ever and way above what experts expected.
The jump was mainly because of higher spending and some debt payments being shifted around, even though tax income went up.
Borrowing in 1st 10 months of financial year
Looking at the bigger picture, across the 11 months of the financial year to February 2026 (April 2025-February 2026), government borrowing was down year-on-year.
Lower debt interest payments recently have also eased some pressure on public finances.
Impact on taxes and public services
Government borrowing in February 2026 was £14.3bn, and borrowing across the 11 months to February was down year-on-year.
These ups and downs could affect future decisions on taxes and public services.
For anyone interested in how government choices might impact daily life or job prospects, it's worth keeping an eye on how these numbers shape policy moving forward.